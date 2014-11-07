Cambridge Imaging Systems appoints US sales director

Enterprise video platform specialist, Cambridge Imaging Systems, has announced the appointment of Ryan Servant as its new director of sales for North America. Servant will be responsible for developing the company’s US sales channel, specifically focusing on the commercial archive, broadcast and corporate sector. He will also be growing the US-based team to support the company’s efforts in North America.

Servant joins Cambridge Imaging Systems from Digital Rapids where he held the role of Regional Sales Manager for the Northeast, Midwest, and Middle Atlantic in the United States. Prior to this, Servant was East Coast Sales Manager at JB&A Distribution, supporting and growing the sales channel with over 30 products represented.

Tom Blake, Managing Director, Cambridge Imaging Systems, said, “Ryan’s technical knowledge and his understanding of the industry are great assets to us as we expand in the American markets. We’re delighted to welcome Ryan to the team.”

“Cambridge Imaging Systems has the ability to create technically sophisticated yet easy to use systems that make media asset management and distribution simple and affordable for everyone,” said Servant. “I’m excited to be able to bring these products to the US market.”