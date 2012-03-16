Broadcast Pix — Ken Swanton, CEO



Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?

Broadcast Pix offers a family of Video Control Centers. They empower one operator to create compelling live video at a fraction of the cost of a control room. Each Video Control Center looks like a switcher, but it has a built-in clip store and Harris or Chyron CG. Best of all, their innovative panels and display enable the operator to rapidly access not just video, but any file, including specific clips and graphics. Their memory system can combine video and specific files into great effects. Their control extends to robotic cameras, recorders, servers, and streamers. And control can be distributed to more operators on laptops, iPads or phones.



Q. What’s new that you will showcase at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?

We will show our new Version 3 software with more control breakthroughs, like touch-screens and voice automation. Touch-screen control is especially appealing to younger operators. You can learn in minutes to create great looking video, and have a lot of fun doing it.



V3 also adds voice-automated control with our VOX option, which can create an interesting live production with no operator by detecting active microphones and then running appropriate memories of cameras and graphics. It’s great to broadcast an interview or meeting, or to add a Web video broadcast to a radio program.



Virtual sets are also new in V3, which can turn any green screen into a great looking set, and lets you use any picture for the background. And V3 has our second-generation Fluent Rapid CG 2, which automates our on-air CG from a database, RSS feed or buttons -- great for sports or elections or any data-intensive application.



This will also be the first NAB Show for major new Video Control Center models we introduced in the fall. Our Mica family starts at $16,900 with eight HD/SD-SDI inputs, plus seven channels of file inputs. Our Granite 6000 is our biggest model yet, with 2 M/Es and a 24-button wide panel.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?

Broadcast Pix excels because of our unique live control of both video and file-based content. At the NAB Show, we are extending our control capabilities. I am not aware of any other comparable systems, or even just a switcher, that offers the simplicity of touch-screen control. Our voice-automated control is also unique, as it can run without an operator, but creates compelling live video with dynamic shot selection and graphics. These are just two of the many innovations we will feature at the NAB Show.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?

Broadcast Pix is based in Billerica, Mass. We will celebrate our 10th anniversary this summer, and now have installations in more than 100 countries.



