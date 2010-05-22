Bootcamp Agenda Day 1, June 22

8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

9:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Welcome, Introductions, and Signature Sponsor Welcome



9:15 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Data network topologies for media applications

Presenter: Al Kovalick, Strategist and Fellow, Avid



This informative session on data network topologies builds a solid foundation for the entire workshop. With a focus on IT networks and topologies for television and other media-oriented applications, the session is designed to equip you with the skills and knowledge necessary to plan their networks and work with outside resources. You will learn the characteristics of successfully deployed networks, commonly encountered failure points and how to avoid or correct them, as well as strategies for monitoring and maintenance.

Topics include:

Data network topologies

Timing and maintaining A/V sync

Monitoring, testing and troubleshooting media networks

Network security strategies

Monitoring IP systems and networks

10:00 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Ethernet, Fast Ethernet and GigE networks

Presenter: Greg Funk, Enterprise Solutions Engineer, Belden



Broadcasters looking to tune up their existing IT networks or roll out new high-performance networks can’t afford to miss this session. This session focuses on maximizing network bandwidth through proper configuration, routing and monitoring.

Topics to be covered include:

Layers, addressing and TCP/IP

Bridges, routers and switches

Ports, protocols and configuration

Wire, fiber and cabling

10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

11:15 a.m. - Noon

Networked Storage for Media Applications – DAS, NAS and SAN

Presenter: Harry Aine, President and CEO, SAN Solutions



You will learn about storage platforms, including Direct Attached Storage, Network-Attached Storage and Storage Area Network. You also will learn about the strengths and weakness of each platform for media applications. The session offers a review of the topologies and protocols unique to each, as well as the basics of setup, maintenance and upgrades. You will develop a thorough understanding of network storage for media applications.

Topics include:



NAS, SAN and DAS topologies for media applications

Software-based

Fibre Channel vs. iSCSI SAN

RAID levels and strategies

Setup, maintenance and upgrade considerations

Cost of ownership

Noon - 1:15 p.m.

Keynote: Tab Butler, Dir Media Mngmnt, MLB Networks



1:15 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Content Asset Management Systems

Presenter: Brian Campanotti, Chief Technology Office, Front Porch Digital



Digital content assets offer media enterprises far more options for creativity and monetization than shelves stacked full of video cassettes. However, realizing those benefits — even for media companies that long ago have transitioned to digital workflows — demands a workable strategy for managing digital media assets. This session examines the IT considerations of deploying, managing and maintaining program assets with content asset management and proper storage. You will learn about storage options, the cost-benefit analysis of tiered storage, content protection, access authorization, security and disaster recovery. The session also will offer guidance on ingesting and cataloging existing tape-based assets.

Topics include:

Types of storage

Tiered storage strategies

Authorization and security

Ingesting, cataloging existing tape-based assets

Cost of ownership

2:00 p.m. - 2:45 p.m.

Extending the IT network: Contribution and file sharing over a WAN

Presenter: Fred Fourcher, CEO, Bitcentral

Presenter: Bob Hildeman, Chairman, CEO and Co-Founder, Streambox



Broadcasters, studios and other media companies are leveraging IT technology to contribute content from remote locations, as well as extend the reach and resources of their headquarters to the field and satellite locations. This session will examine high-speed transport of video via IP networks, optimizing encoding, best practices and managing bandwidth utilization. It also will examine IT issues faced by broadcasters relying on WANs to support deployment of centralized operation and production centers.

Topics include:

Building media-savvy networks

News contribution approaches via FTP

IP content delivery and management of commercial and syndicated content

Centralized graphics systems

Cloud computing

Building and managing WANs for centralized operations

2:45 p.m. - 3:15 p.m.

3:15 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Troubleshooting and maintenance of IT networks

Presenter: Joey Faust, Consultant, National Teleconsultants

Presenter: Rich Chernock, Chief Technology Officer, Triveni Digital



As new media IT systems are constructed, engineers must adapt their video skills to the IT world. In this session, you will learn about the need to monitor, test and maintain these video over IT systems. This session focuses on providing video engineers with an introduction to IT testing, methods, tools and protocols. You will learn about proper test and measurement procedures and equipment.

Topics include:



Network topology overview

Understanding the seven network layers

Common networking tools

Troubleshooting connective media; copper and fiber

Example solutions

4:00 p.m.

Adjourn





