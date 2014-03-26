Bittree Reseller OM Systems Completes Two Large Patchbay Installs

GLENDALE, CALIF. — Bittree announced that its Argentinean distributor, OM Systems, recently completed two high-profile customer projects integrating Bittree patching equipment. OM Systems installed a suite of Bittree’s high-bandwidth Micro-Video patchbays in the first OB van for a major broadcaster in Uruguay, and completed a large installation of Bittree three-row monitor patchbays for a direct-to-home satellite provider serving the Argentina and Columbia markets.



For its new OB van, the Montevideo, Uruguay-based broadcaster purchased five Bittree 2 x 48 Micro-Video patch panels and two high-density, 2 x 48 front-programmable Audio Bantam patch panels together with video and audio patchcords.



The satellite provider chose Bittree for its new headquarters in Buenos Aires, Argentina. There, OM Systems installed 100 2x24 high-bandwidth WECO video patchbays, 58 high-bandwidth Mini-WECO video patchbays in 1x32 to 2x32 configurations, and eight internally programmable audio patchbays. The installation also includes 200 WECO video patchcords, 200 video-to-BNC patchcords, and 50 Mini-WECO patchcords.

