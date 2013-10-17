Axle Video ships new version of media management software

Media management software developer axle Video has begun shipping its second major release of axle 2013.

The latest version maintains the browser-based simple design philosophy while incorporating several improvements, including:

support for up to 300,000 assets, a 10 times improvement over axle v1.0;

support for thousands of files in a single directory, using Google-style paging system;

support for archiving and restoration of files to designated archive catalogs;

faster user interface response when browsing directories and performing most operations;

full time code display on proxy clips in the axle media player; and

numerous additional feature and performance refinements.

The new axle 2013 system is available in software-only form, or in the axle Gear integrated appliance system.