Avid shares strategic vision

Avid announced at NAB new and upgraded solutions for audio production, professional editing, multi-platform content distribution, on-air graphics production and asset management. Continuing to set the standard for media technology excellence, Avid shared its strategic vision, termed “Avid Everywhere,” which expresses the company’s commitment to create the most fluid end-to-end, distributed media production environment in the industry.

Avid Everywhere recognizes that flexible deployment options, including remote and cloud-based collaboration technology, have become critical to content creators and distributors as they face relentless pressure for operational excellence. Intense cost pressures and content creation complexity are key challenges for media and content professionals in this ever more mobile and social world. Avid Everywhere helps Avid users meet these challenges by empowering distributed work teams, multi-platform delivery, and the ability to work in any production environment.

Avid Everywhere inspires Avid’s next phase of innovation around its entire product suite. Further announcements embracing the Avid Everywhere vision will soon be forthcoming.