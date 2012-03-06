Audemat - Goldeneagle ATSC Monitor

A must for those in ATSC Broadcasting - Audemat’s Goldeneagle ATSC Monitor can be used to monitor up to 40 ATSC broadcasts, with real time RF & MPEG measurements and analysis.The system will trigger alarms and notify technical personnel of problems should an issue arise with any part of the signal.



Comprehensive analysis is achieved with tools such as constellation display, eye diagram and spectrum analysis. The Goldeneagle ATSC can be deployed at the transmitter site for continuous monitoring or in the coverage area to collect field measurements.



Website:www.audemat.com/

