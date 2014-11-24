Argentinian Sports Channel Purchases For-A Switchers

CYPRESS, CALIF.—For-A announces that Argentine broadcast sports production company Torneos y Competencias has been using a number of its video production switchers. A longtime user of For-A equipment, the sports channel’s most recent purchase included five HVS-100 switchers, as well as HVS-390HS and HVS-300HS units.



The sports broadcaster is using For-A’s HVS-100 portable video switchers in several of its OB vans and satellite flypacks. The units were used for Torneos´ production of the World Football Championships in Brazil earlier this year, and are now covering various sporting events throughout Argentina.



First introduced into the market last year, the HVS-100 was created with broadcasting vans in mind. The unit comes standard with eight HD/SD-SDI inputs and four outputs (plus one HDMI output), and enables a maximum of 14 inputs and six outputs, or 12 inputs and eight outputs to be freely assigned.



For-A’s HVS-390HS video switcher is in use in a network control room for TyC’s studio production. The switcher offers functionality that allows Torneos to do more with their productions, For-A said. Their operators can use the switcher to deploy any aux bus transitions with cuts, mixes, or wipes, and display a keyer complete with DVE functions.