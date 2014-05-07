Andy Newham Joins Ross EMEA

IROQUOIS, ONTARIO--Ross Video has announced that Andy Newham has

joined the company in a newly created position: EMEA Business Development Manager, Switchers and openTruck. Newham had previously worked for many years in sales and product management roles with Arqiva UK Ltd, Harmonic Inc., Harris Corp. and Omnibus Systems.



“Ross is winning high-profile business right across the territory and I’m delighted to have secured this new role with a company that’s growing so rapidly,” said Newham. “It’s an exciting time to be joining Ross Video’s dynamic EMEA team and, with the launch of the new flagship Acuity switcher, to be working with the core product line.”



Newham will also be developing business for Ross Video’s openTruck, a remote production initiative that aims to make network-quality production more cost-effective.



“This is yet another excellent addition to Ross Video’s EMEA team,” commented David Dowling, Ross Video’s Director of Sales for EMEA. “Andy will be an important contributor to our on-going success and I expect to make further additions to the team in the run-up to IBC.”