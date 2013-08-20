Valups introduces device that lets users watch Mobile TV on an smartphone

Valups recently announced the release of a device,Tivizen, that lets users watch Mobile TV on an iPhone. With this device, users can enjoy live TV programs and sporting events anywhere and anytime.

The device also features easy-to-view Electronic Program Guide (EPG) information. It takes detailed information of TV programs from ATSC-M/H channel list. Users can select a desired TV program by the channel, program title, and broadcasting time and view detail information of the program.

It also offers an easy-to-use firmware updater to enhance system stability after the purchase. If users install a dedicated client application that can be used for upgrading firmware, they are able to upgrade the newest firmware without assistance.

Other new features include support for ATSC-M/H mobile TV standard and a conditional access system.