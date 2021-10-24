TV Tech Talk: SDM—A New Way to Display and Extend UHD, NDI, HDBaseT, AV over IP Signals

Displays are essential for many tasks in a video production workflow. They can be deployed at signal sources, in control rooms, in operations centers and at distribution hubs to support a variety of production personnel. To handle commonly-used signal formats such as 4K SDI, SMPTE ST 2110, and NDI, displays need several different types of external conversion boxes. These adapters need to be connected with input and output cables, supplied with power, configured, and mounted somewhere unobtrusive. End users and system integrators alike need a simple, clean remedy for this headache.

The smart new solution for this challenge is the Intel Smart Display Module (SDM) platform and technology. These modules plug directly into compatible displays produced by a variety of big-name manufacturers. Because they draw power from the display, and deliver their signals directly via an internal PCI-E connector, these modules eliminate the need for external power or external mounting enclosures. Each module provides a native connector for a given signal type, including RJ-45 for NDI and 75-ohm BNC for 4K SDI. Apantac has now released a collection of SDM interfaces based on the Intel SDM platform to support a broad range of broadcast and AV applications.

Join Thomas Tang, Founder and CEO of Apantac in this lively Q+A video hosted by Wes Simpson, Founder of LearnIPvideo.com and contributing editor for TV Technology. Hear first-hand how SDM modules are transforming the market for broadcast and AV monitors by eliminating the need to deploy different monitors and standalone extension and connection solutions for each application with the use of Apantac’s. SDM Receivers for 12G UHD, HDBaseT, AV over IP and NDI. Learn about the exciting new potential to deploy monitors that are in 4K today and 8K in the near future.

About Apantac LLC

Apantac LLC ( www.apantac.com ) is a leading designer and developer of high quality and cost effective multiviewers, video walls, matrices, extenders, openGear solutions and signal processing equipment. The Apantac product line has been specifically designed to provide users with flexible and innovative technology solutions for the broadcast and ProAV industries.

Apantac was founded in 2008 and is a privately held company with its headquarters located in Portland, Oregon, USA.