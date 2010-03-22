Yamaha offers new digital audio console

Yamaha Commercial Audio Systems has announced a new addition to its M7CL digital console product line. The M7CL-48ES, available this spring, connects with a remote stage box for I/O sources via a single Cat 5 cable.

The console uses the Cat 5 connection between the console, which can be located in the audio booth, and the stage box, which can be located in a studio, on-stage, or in a remote location.

The new console includes a built-in EtherSound interface with a third port for PC control and monitoring, eight omni inputs (mic/line), eight Omni Outs, and three MY card slots. The M7CL-48ES supports up to three SB168-ES stage boxes and can mix up to 48 mono plus four stereo inputs to 16 mix buses, eight matrix outs, stereo and mono outputs.

Using the I/O within the SB168-ES stage boxes provides users with up to 48 remotely controllable mic preamps and 24 outputs. Utilizing the onboard omni inputs and outputs brings the number of mixable channels to 56 and 27 outputs.

The new console consumes even less power, 50 percent less to be exact (150W vs. 300W). Other new features include onboard analog insertion via omni I/O and added output port delay for each EtherSound output.