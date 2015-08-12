World on Wireless Ltd. Orders Comark Transmitter for Bermuda

SOUTHWICK, MASS.—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC announced that pay TV operator World on Wireless Ltd., has ordered a multiple transmitter digital TV system that will be used to launch new over‐the‐air pay TV services in Bermuda. The new DTV transmitter system will broadcast more than 150 high- and standard-definition programs to customers in Bermuda.



Comark will furnish 250‐watt average power digital solid‐state UHF transmitters with integrated DVBT2 modulators in a 19:1 active reserve TX configuration. The solution includes all necessary RF combining and switching systems. The system will also include status monitor and control for complete visibility into the performance of the entire network. Comark will include a full factory integration, system alignment, and acceptance test for optimal performance and also perform the on‐site system integration, check‐out and commissioning.



The WOW 19+1 DTV system will utilize LPTV‐8000 DVB‐T2 transmitters that are manufactured in the United States. The each transmitter will be configured with the company’s latest Exact‐DVB exciters and 50V DC LDMOS air‐cooled amplifier technology. Since introduction of the LPTV‐8000 series of transmitters, Comark has supplied numerous low power transmitters to broadcasters in the United States and Asia.