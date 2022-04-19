Wohler To Showcase New iVAM-12G Audio-Video Monitor at 2022 NAB Show

HAYWARD, Calif.—Wohler will release its newly announced iVAM-12G video and audio monitor at the NAB Show , April 23-27, in Las Vegas.

The 1U monitoring solution offers a lower cost and lower height alternative to the company’s 2U iAM-12G-SDI. It is well-suited for applications in which 12G processing is needed but Dolby Atmos decoding is not.

The iVAM-12G offers all of the features of the company’s existing 3G models as well as two 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs with selected SDI out, a pair of analog inputs and outputs, an HDMI output, loudness measurement and phase indication. Network capabilities for remote management of the unit, including viewing meters and other monitoring information, are also supported, the company said.

Other signal options include: AES3 inputs, MADI, ST-2110, ST-2022-6 and audio over IP. Processing options include Dolby decoding for SDI and AES3, as well as SMPTE ST-2110. An upgraded output routing feature also is available.

The new monitor offers space for any one of up to three option cards: the newly releases SFP Option Card and two additional 3G inputs to 3G products or two 12G inputs to 12G products, it said.

Other option cards provide audio over IP in either Dante or Ravenna formats. They offer ST 2110-30 primary and secondary RJ-45 Ethernet ports and enable hitless (redundant) ST 2022-7 monitoring. An analog option card offers eight additional balanced inputs and outputs on DB-25 connectors and a TOSLINK (SPDIF) connector, it said.

