WNYT Taps Telemetrics to Supply Camera Robotics

ALLENDALE, N.J. & ALBANY, N.Y.—The NBC affiliate in Albany, N.Y., WNYT-TV, has updated its main news studio since it first went on the air last spring, adding a new set, on-air graphics, new LED lighting and additional cameras. As part of this upgrade, the station acquired robotic camera systems from Telemetrics.

Previously equipped with three cameras on PT heads and fixed tripods, a shot box controller and two additional cameras on manual pedestals, the station has replaced the pedestals with three new cameras on Telemetrics PT-LP-S5 pan/tilt heads and another on a Telemetrics EP6-600 Televator folding floor dolly that can move around the studio for different segments. In addition, a Telemetrics RCCP-1 Remote Camera Control Panel with Studio Software is now employed in the studio and is operated by the station’s CG operator.

With the RCCP-1 panel, operators are able to control every pan/tilt head in the studio. The PT-LP-S5 servo-controlled head, meanwhile, has a counter-balancing system that allows for teleprompters, confidence monitors and other components mounted onto the head. The PT head can also configure multiple camera with pan, tilt and pedestal parameters via a button on the PT head. Telemetrics also touts the PT-LP-S5’s smooth motion and an accuracy of 0.016 degrees.

WNYT uses the Telemetrics system to produce more than six hours of news content each weekday, plus an additional four hours on the weekends. Other public affairs or sports talks shows are also produced in the studio and take advantage of the Telemetrics system. WNYT’s sister station, WNYA-TV, also uses the studio for its 10 p.m. newscast.