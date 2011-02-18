WLS-TV adds 33 Fujinon ENG lenses

WLS-TV, Chicago’s ABC-owned TV station, recently received 33 lenses from FUJIFILM for use on Panasonic P2 HD cameras.

Thirty-two of the ENG lenses are Fujinon ZA17X7.6BERM HD zoom lenses with 2x extenders, and one is a ZA22X7.6BERM telephoto lens. This purchase marks the first Fujinon lens sale to WLS-TV/ABC-TV.

The high-performance HD ENG lenses are specifically designed to produce news, sports, special events and independent productions in HDTV while in the field. Kal Hassan, WLS-TV vice president and director of engineering, said he selected the lenses based on their price-to-performance characteristics.

The ZA22x7.6BE has 22x magnification, a 7.6 focal length at the wide end and 167mm focal length at the telephoto end. A 2x extender is incorporated for extreme telephoto shots.