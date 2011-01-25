Witbe monitors service performance of Apple iPhones, iPads

Witbe, a provider of quality of experience technology for computer, mobile and TV screen (three-screen) test and monitoring, now supports the specific requirements of the latest generation of Apple iPhone and iPad terminals.

IPhone and iPad services provide huge potential in terms of revenue and image for industry players and companies that integrate these devices into their business strategy; however, exploiting this potential depends largely on the quality of the service delivered to users.

Witbe’s technology allows operators to determine the quality actually delivered to users and to monitor its evolution over time. The technology is based on automated systems that interact with the services, including applications, Web browsing and video, like a real user; analyze the result on-screen; and determine unavailability, response times and video quality.