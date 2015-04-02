Wholesale Rental House Adds Four Fujinon Zooms to Equipment Roster

WAYNE, N.J.—Rentex Computer & Audio Visual Rentals recently added four Fujinon XA55x9.5 HD zoom lenses to its optics inventory. Rentex already has 23 Fujinon XA17x7.6BRM HD ENG-Style lenses in its stock. Built-in lens support bracket for mounting as well as built-in image stabilization were two of the deciding factors in the selection of the XA55x



The XA55x9.5 Box-Style lens is designed for large venues that require tight shots from long distances. It is available with a built-in lens support bracket for mounting on an ENG-style camera. Removing the need for additional camera lens support increases the efficiency of this lens. Also built-in to the XA55x is optical image stabilization, which is ideal for any application where the camera operator must maintain a rock steady close up shot for long periods, such as sporting events, houses of worship, corporate presentations, or concerts.



The Fujinon lenses are rented mainly as part of Rentex’s full studio configuration kit that includes HD video cameras. Customers include video production, audio visual rental, sound, lighting, and staging firms, as well as film conferences and trade show organizations charged with producing high-quality video for conferences, trade shows, meetings, and events. As a wholesale rental provider, Rentex rents its equipment and provides 24/7 technical support.



