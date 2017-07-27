Wheatstone Restores PR&E Brand With New Audio Console
NEW BERN, N.C.—The PR&E brand is back at Wheatstone, as the audio equipment manufacturer has announced it has begun production on the new PR&E DMX digital audio console. This is the first product in an expected new line of studio products to restore the PR&E brand, which Wheatstone acquired in February.
The DMX digital audio console is an IP networked broadcast studio console, with the new consoles adding IP audio routing as a studio add-on to the traditional PR&E model. The DMX will come in eight fader and 16 fader control surfaces and are available with a 1RU DMX mix engine and 1RU Razor I/O module, which include 1GB Ethernet ports and RJ-45 interfaces.
The DMX, as well as future products, are set to replace PR&E’s legacy Vistamax and Envoy router lines and RMX consoles. The PR&E branded NetWave and Oasis consoles will continue to be manufactured by Wheatstone.
In addition, Wheatstone is also issuing an expanded technical support program for existing PR&E customers. The support program will offer 24/7 support, onsite troubleshooting, spare part kits and a parts inventory. Wheatstone says it will continue to honor currently active PR&E hardware warranties and related tech support.
DMX is expected to begin shipping by the end of the summer.
