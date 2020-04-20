Wheatstone Introduces Remote Mixing App

installed on a Windows PC or tablet for home access to an existing studio’s WheatNet-IP audio network. A software extension of the WheatNet-IP audio network, ReMIX provides a quick alternative to a physical home studio for remote broadcasting and voice-tracking by remotely accessing existing equipment at the station.

With ReMIX on a home laptop or tablet, an existing WheatNet-IP audio network at the studio and an internet connection between the two, all facility resources such as codecs, hybrids and playout systems, are remotely available to the home studio. ReMIX allows talent in home studios or other remote locations to access station sources, turn channels on or off, control levels, advance to the next track in the automation system and build mixes on the fly through one standalone mixing application.

ReMIX provides a direct UI to the utility mixers found in the I/O BLADEs that make up the WheatNet-IP audio network. Each I/O BLADE includes two built-in 8x2 stereo mixers, the inputs and output busses of which are available as resources on the network.