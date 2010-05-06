Waves Audio ships SoundGrid I/O card for Yamaha desks

Israel-based software designer Waves Audio is now shipping the WSG-Y16 mini-YGDAI SoundGrid I/O card for Yamaha mixing consoles. The card widens the sonic capabilities of a Yamaha console, giving engineers the opportunity to more accurately duplicate the sounds of studio recordings. The card also provides a wide palette of vintage outboard signal processing in software form. Together with Waves SoundGrid Server (SGS), a control PC, a network switch and an authorized iLok with SoundGrid-compatible Waves plug-ins, the WSG-Y16 enables Yamaha consoles to process 16 channels of audio with Waves plug-ins. Additionally, the WSG-Y16 supports MIDI input for remote plug-in control directly from the console or external control surface.

The new WSG-Y16 card supports 16-channel processing at 44.1kHz and 48kHz sample rates, and eight channels at 88.2kHz and 96kHz. Channel counts can be doubled by adding a second card in an available slot. The new card also supports MIDI control directly from the console.

Waves Audio SoundGrid technology gives users the ability to run large numbers of its audio processors with low latency using standard PCs via Ethernet. Waves’ SoundGrid system takes advantage of the recent advances in both Ethernet and CPU technologies to bring the worlds of studio recording and live sound closer than ever before.