WATCH: Comrex Introduces Earshot IFB

Comrex debuted EarShot IFB at the NAB Show 2018.

Our camera crew caught up with Senior Sales Director Chris Crump for a walk-through of the product and its new, free Field Tap app.

He said EarShot IFB provides telephone-based live studio program and IFB audio to field-based remote broadcasts. Up to 30 users can listen to program or IFB feeds by calling into EarShot IFB with a mobile phone. EarShot IFB can handle up to four program feeds, or two IFB feeds.

For higher fidelity, smartphone apps can be used to pull the audio in studio quality.

Comrex says EarShot IFB can be connected to low-cost cloud-based VoIP service, or tied to a station's VoIP PBX.

It will be available for purchase by mid-2018.