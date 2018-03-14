WAPA TV Upgrades Production Workflow With GV Ignite

MONTREAL—Puerto Rico’s WAPA TV’s latest production upgrade had the stated goal of simplifying production and one part of that was to install the latest Ignite Konnect platform from Grass Valley. The Ignite system, which GV says delivers more streamlined operations, is fully integrated with WAPA TV’s other new additions, the Karrera K-Frame S-Series video production center system and RS-LDX C80 robotic cameras from GV.

Ignite Konnect, with full integration of Karrera switchers with Ignite Production Automation, enables an operator to manage control room devices used to produce live newscasts and event programming. The Karrera K-Frame series offers multiformat support, including 1080p and 4K UHD and a full range of features in a compact 6 RU video frame, with 3 M/Es or 2 M/Es and up to 80 inputs and 48 outputs. When combined with Ignite, the system serves as a link between the control room and the newsroom. The production automation platform can also give operators the ability to filter changes during live productions and condense and simplify the event library.

WAPA TV has also acquired GV’s Korona K-Frame S-Series video production center, a combination of mid-range switcher performance with workflows for simplified control of complex productions. The system is available in 1, 2 and 3 M/Es and provides a choice between three control surfaces with a built-in touchscreen menu system, touchscreens in transition areas and a K-Frame S-Series video processing engine.

In addition, the RS-LDX cameras purchased by WAPA TV support BT.2020 wide color gamut and optional native HDR support using SMPTE ST 2084 and HLG.