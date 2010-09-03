Vizrt to feature new Viz Weather 2.2, Viz World 10.2 at IBC2010

Vizrt will unveil Viz Weather 2.2 and Viz World 10.2 at IBC2010 in Amsterdam, Sept. 10-14.

The latest versions of Viz Weather and Viz World enhance Vizrt’s product line and strengthen its overall integrated production workflow.

Viz Weather, Vizrt’s template-based, real-time 3-D weather solution, uses live weather data from a wide array of weather data providers to trigger high-resolution graphics and animations automatically.

Viz Weather 2.2 offers enhanced interoperability with other Vizrt systems and enables Viz Weather pages to be played out from many other Vizrt playout systems, including Viz Content Pilot, Viz Trio and Viz Multichannel.

New Viz World 10.2 features include KML import, allowing the use of the geographic material available on the Web in KML format; a map wizard for easy creation of complex templates for map creation; and improved usability in the map editor.

