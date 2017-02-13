Vision Research Debuts Phantom Flex4K-GS Camera

WAYNE, N.J.—Designed for the scientific, defense and aerospace industries, Vision Research has unveiled its new Phantom Flex4K-GS high-speed camera. The camera is based on Vision Research’s Phantom digital cinema product technology.

The Flex4K-GS features a 35mm, 9.4-megapixel sensor of recording 1,000 fps at 4K resolution and a global shutter to expose all pixels to light at the same time. It is available with either 64 GB or 128 GB of RAM and is compatible with CineMag IV non-volatile memory magazines for data transfer. The camera also has the ability to save uncompressed raw or compressed video in Apple ProRes 422 HQ video format. Based on the Phantom technology, the Flex4K is compatible with Phantom PCC software and can be synchronized and used with other Phantom models.

Additional features for the Flex4K-GS include 5 μs minimum exposure; internal mechanical shutter for black references; 3G-SDI video outputs; and dual-SDI mode for simultaneous live video and playback.