Vinten Radamec introduces APS pedestal positioning system

Vinten Radamec, part of Vitec Videocom, has introduced a robotic camera pedestal positioning system, APS (Absolute Positioning System).

The APS system seamlessly integrates with Vinten Radamec’s Fusion robotic pedestals, delivering unrivalled positional accuracy and operational flexibility never before possible with free-roaming robotic camera support pedestals.

An APS-equipped Fusion pedestal no longer relies on the need to navigate to, and get its initial position from — a floor target or tile. Instead, it detects unobtrusive, passive retro-reflective targets placed in the studio environment using a scanning laser-based measurement system. This allows operators to free up valuable studio floor space where once a floor target was sited, and removes the need to go through time-consuming targeting operation before you start a show or when switching from using the pedestal in full-manual mode.

APS is available as both a factory-fit option on the Fusion FP-188 pedestal, or as an upgrade for existing FP-188 or FP-145 pedestals. Vinten Radamec has developed a novel range of unobtrusive targets that can be customized by the customer to color-match their existing studio environment or particular elements of the set.