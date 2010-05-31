VeriCorder Technology releases iPhone video editing platform

From VeriCorder comes 1st Video, an iPhone app for editing aimed at professional broadcasters and podcasters. According to the company, the app is intended to allow users, both individuals and corporate entities, to record, edit and distribute broadcast/podcast-ready video from the iPhone. The consumer app enables editors to match video from multiple recordings with multitrack audio and features a touch-based interface.

The professional app comes with a few more tricks: the mobile software is remotely configured to the company server, and there is automatic ingest for audio, video and scripts and full integration into FTP, SFTP or FTPS. This version also features a “full customized integration” into ENPR, Octopus AVID and other newsroom or podcasting systems. A branded splash screen is available for more than 20 licenses. The more fully featured app also comes with upgrades, support and training. Although video resolution for both the consumer and pro app is 640 x 480, rendering can be done off the device at 720p. Developers are working on an iPad version.