VER Adds Four Grass Valley LDK 8300 Camera Systems

SAN FRANCISCO: Video Equipment Rentals, an equipment rental company with locations throughout the United States, Canada and Europe, has added four additional LDK 8300 Live Super SloMo camera systems from Grass Valley. This brings to five the number of LDK 8300 systems in VER’s inventory. The additional LDK 8300 systems will initially be used to support the live broadcast of the 2012 NBA Finals on ABC Sports/ESPN.