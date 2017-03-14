Utah Scientific Says Customer Count Exceeds 4,000

SALT LAKE CITY —Recent orders for Utah Scientific routers have pushed the company’s customer count to more than 4,000, the vendor said. Entravision, NBCUniversal, and Walmart are among the latest organizations to have purchased Utah Scientific switchers and router control systems within the past few months.



“It’s an indication that our current product strategy, particularly our hybrid SDI/IP approach, is resonating with media organizations of all types,” said Tom Harmon, president of Utah Scientific. “By offering solutions such as our IP gateway cards and hybrid routers, which bridge the gap between traditional SDI and IP signal processing, we’re showing customers how to build on their existing infrastructure to ease into the IP world one step at a time.”



Recent Utah Scientific customers include:

• Evine

• Entravision

• NBCUniversal

• NEP

• Sunset Bronson

• Walmart

• WWJ/WKBD

• WNYT-WNYA