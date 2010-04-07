Utah Scientific expands Dot.Box family

Utah Scientific has expanded its Dot.Box family, a combined dual-channel master control and routing system that constitutes a complete, affordable solution for broadcasters moving to multichannel operation. The Dot.Box package, originally available with 32 x 32 and 64 x 64 router frames, has now been extended to include a 144 x 144 frame size.

Dot.Box makes cost-effective, multichannel operation easy to implement, manage and maintain. And with the new addition, the package can accommodate a wider range of routing requirements and facilitate the addition of more master control channels.

The Dot.Box packages consist of a UTAH-400 HD/SD routing switcher with 32 inputs and 16 outputs and two MC-400 master control processor boards with MCP-400 master control panels — everything necessary to put two SD/HD-switchable channels on-air.