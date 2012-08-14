Utah Jazz and KJZZ-TV Rely on Small Tree Shared Storage

SALT LAKE CITY: Small Tree recently provided a GraniteStor Titanium16 Ethernet-based shared storage system to the Energy Solutions Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.



KJZZ-TV uses 16 Final Cut Pro editors with FireWire drives for projects ranging from promotions and commercial spots, to graphic elements and in-house production for Jazz home games. Titanium, a 3U rack-mount solution, is configurable up to 32 GbE or 20 10GbE ports and storage capacity from 32TB to 360TB, while delivering up to 72 streams of ProRes 422. All 16 members of the KJZZ-TV/JAZZ team are connected to the Titanium16 via 10Gb over CAT6a using Small Tree’s 10GbE switch and network adapters.