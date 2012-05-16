Upgraded NETIA Radio-Assist 8.1 ready for BroadcastAsia

At BroadcastAsia 2012, NETIA will showcase enhancements to its Radio-Assist™ 8 range of digital audio automation software.

Radio-Assist 8.1 will offer the same robust array of tools for streamlined end-to-end multimedia production, broadcast, and publication workflows, as well as additions including two significant features: a new integrated music scheduling application and new video editing capability from within a single user interface.

NETIA's Radio-Assist family of digital audio software programs covers each part of the production and broadcast workflow, allowing users to record, edit, or prepare a playlist. In addition to new browse and publishing tools for full multimedia functionality, the software features tools for acquisition, sound-file editing, commercial and music production, newsroom systems, scheduling, multicasting, and administration.

Radio-Assist 8.1 will allow users to leverage built-in music scheduling functionality. With music management tools integrated into Radio-Assist 8.1's FederAll playlist preparation module, users will be able to automate playlist generation according to preset criteria, business policies, and a wide range of intelligent options for sequencing music.

The video editing tool now available within the Radio-Assist 8.1 interface complements the software's Snippet and Snippet+ audio editing tools. Offering a convenient editing solution, this enhancement addresses the growing demand for radio broadcasters to provide video via their online portals. This simple and intuitive editing tool is available through the same GUI as the Snippet tool, providing a consistency that allows staff to produce video clips with very little additional training.

At BroadcastAsia2012, NETIA will highlight further functional and technical enhancements that add to the value of Radio-Assist 8.1 in today's radio broadcast operations.

