TVU Networks unveils TVUPack Cloud newsgathering solution

TVU Networks has released TVUPack Cloud, a cloud-based broadcasting platform that enables newsgathering organizations to capture live coverage of news, interviews and events in SD or HD quality and transmit it to a Web audience or news station without needing a costly receiving infrastructure.

TVUPack Cloud, which offers an alternative to traditional satellite or microwave broadcasting hardware, enables organizations to eliminate the cost and management of traditional receiving hardware by replacing it with a software-based receiving solution that resides in the cloud.

With TVUPack Cloud, live video is captured, optimized and transmitted on the fly via multiple 3G/4G/WiFi/WiMax connections. The signal is received and stored in the cloud and can then be sent to a Content Delivery Network (CDN) for direct-to-Web broadcasting or news stations for live television broadcast.

