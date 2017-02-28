TVU Networks Scores 'Large Order' From Malaysian Broadcasters

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF. –TVU Networks announced that pubcaster Radio Television Malaysia “placed a large order for the company’s IP video transmission solutions. ” The Kuala Lumpur-based broadcaster recently purchased TVU’s TVU One cellular uplink platform for deployment to 17 locations, including their headquarters and local stations, for nationwide news coverage.



“We are honored to be the live video transmission equipment provider of choice for RTM,” said Paul Shen, CEO, TVU Networks. “Offering worry-free operation, TVU One is a compact yet feature rich solution that’s ideal for news broadcasters like RTM. With TVU One, RTM can efficiently deliver live, high-quality breaking news with sub-second latency to its viewers.”



RTM owns 36 radio and three television stations in Malaysia, and has been broadcasting for 70 years. The public broadcaster has been leasing TVU Networks’ TVUPack TM8100 live video mobile uplink solution, and is making the upgrade to the TVU One after comprehensive field evaluations among various industry manufacturers.



Weighing in at 2.2 pounds, TVU One offers a robust set of functions designed to fit the needs of any size live video broadcaster. TVU One delivers professional-quality video transmission resiliency, high-definition picture quality and sub-second latency within an ultra-compact and rugged hardware chassis.