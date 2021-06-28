TVU Networks Announces Extensive Lineup Of Solutions For Summer Games

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—TVU Networks is offering rights-cleared access to live external video feeds from various locations around Tokyo beyond the conclusion of the Summer Games, the company said today.

The beauty shots are available on a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week basis and are part of the company’s on-site support effort during the event, it said.

Professional camera feeds from Tokyo, including from TVU’s local Japanese partners, are showcasing various scenes, landmarks and locations, including Japan National Stadium and Athlete Village.

TVU Networks will offer the live feeds through the conclusion of the Paralympic Games, which follow the Summer Games, and end Sept. 5, it said.

News organizations can use the fixed shots for bumpers, live introductions and other interstitial content for broadcast, the web and social media posts.

The feeds are available through TVU MediaSource, the company’s cloud-based market for real-time access to video content from trusted media organizations, TVU Networks said.

The company also announced it has an extensive inventory of TVU One mobile transmitters for rent in Tokyo during the games. Additionally, it is making available its TVU Remote Production System, a multi-camera REMI production system. Professional ENG camera crews are also available to cover the games.

Broadcasters can access the TVU Anywhere app, which allows full HD live transmission of video from iOS or Android smartphones. Other cloud-based rental options include TVU Producer for live multi-camera video production in the cloud with no latency, as well as TVU Grid for scalable point-to-multipoint live video distribution and the TVU Partyline broadcast-quality live production collaboration platform, it said.

TVU also has studio space in downtown Tokyo available to rent. Studios are equipped with TVU Grid for broadcast-quality video transmission, the company said.

With every studio rental, live video capture will be automatically recorded and indexed via TVU MediaMind’s AI-based technology. Video can be searched in real time, and clips can be downloaded for free for 30 days, it said.