TV transmitters, feedline, antennas, towers, services

EXCITER

Axcera DM8C-R

Features one-touch correction that corrects distortions at the touch of a button with the option of having full adaptive correction (AXACT); supports ATSC and ATSC Mobile DTV; can be used to upgrade or retrofit an existing digital transmitter, regardless of manufacturer.

800-215-2614;www.axcera.com

Booth: SU2908

FIBER-OPTIC TRANSMITTER/RECEIVER

Extron Electronics FOXBOX HDMI

Uses digital, zero-compression technology to deliver pixel-for-pixel transmission of HDMI computer-video images up to WUXGA 1920 × 1200 resolution, including HDTV 1080p/60; available in single- and multimode models; includes Key Minder, EDID Minder, auto input memory, RS-232 control from multiple locations, internal test patterns and real-time system monitoring.

714-491-1500;www.extron.com

Booth: SL10920

ANTENNA

Jampro Antennas Prostar JA/MS-BB

Compact antenna conserves tower space and minimizes wind loading; designed for multichannel/combined channel operations in analog-analog, analog-digital or digital-digital TV applications; can be configured for horizontal, circular or elliptical polarization; beam tilt and null fill are available; handles power ranging from 2kW to 10kW; input impedance is 50V and VSWR of 1.1:1 or better can be achieved over sub-bands ranging from 470MHz to 530MHz to 835MHz to 890MHz.

916-383-1177;www.jampro.com

Booth: C2307







TRANSMITTER

Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies SDT Ark 6 Series

Can be used as a transmitter, a heterodyne transposer, a regenerative transmitter and single-frequency echo canceller; implements DVB-T/T2, PAL, ATSC/MH, NTSC and ISDB-T modulations; allows selection of transmission modes in various ways: remotely, using a dry contact, via SNMP commands, via TCP/IP using the Web graphic interface, or even via a dedicated command inserted into the transport stream.

888-522-0012;www.screenservice.net

Booths: SU6321, OE1371

TRANSMITTER SERIES

Thomson Broadcast Elite

Now supports the ISDB-Tb system; a real-time Digital Adaptive Pre-correction feature is designed to offer excellent stability and quality of the signal, regardless of variations in typical environmental conditions; also included are an embedded SNMP agent and a Web server.

413-998-1100;www.thomson-broadcast.com

Booth: SU4917