TV TEM Takes Dejero Live+ Into the Field

WATERLOO, ONTARIO – Covering the cities of Sorocaba, Bauru, São José do Rio Preto and Itapetininga in the state of São Paulo, Brazil, Rede Globo affiliate TV TEM has acquired Dejero’s Live+ GoBox and Live+ Mobile App to assist with its newsgathering capabilities. The Dejero devices allow TV TEM field crews to cover live events and breaking news on location using bonded cellular, Wi-Fi and portable satellite connections.

The Live+ GoBox is able to accommodate SIM cards for each major Brazilian cellular provider to ensure connectivity for live transmission to TV TEM’s broadcast center in São Paulo. The GoBox can also record up to 40 hours of HD video for later broadcast. With the Live+ Mobile App, videojournalists can use their smartphones’ built-in cameras and cellular connections to transmit live video.

“Although we still rely on traditional microwave and OB vans, the Dejero technology has increased the mobility of our news teams and enabled them to go live immediately, rather than waiting for the vehicle to arrive,” said Ewerton Maciel, director of technology at TV TEM.