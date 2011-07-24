TV One develops 5x5 VGA router and 8x8 matrix switcher

TV One’s new 1T-MX-4355 is a 5x5 VGA Matrix Switcher allows the distribution of five VGA sources (or YPbPr, CV & SV with appropriate cable adapters) to five devices independently or simultaneously, while also providing full support for stereo audio I/O. All video paths are buffered to prevent cross talk, and cable distances of 210ft are supported for resolutions up to and including 1080i. Standard definition (480i) through 1080p HDTV signals and VGA through WUXGA signals are supported as valid inputs and outputs.

With the 1T-MX-4355, all inputs are processed at full bandwidth, without compromising output quality on all paths. Switcher memory is employed to enable last selection recall.

Special mechanical features include TV One’s exclusive locking DC connector preventing inadvertent disconnects. RS-232, Ethernet and Infrared control supplement front-panel input/output selection and a rack-mount kit is included with the switcher.

The company has also released a new 8 x 8 DVI matrix switcher that enables users to distribute eight DVI-D (w/o HDCP) sources to eight devices independently or all at the same time. With the MX-5288, all video paths are buffered to prevent cross talk and 480p through 1080p HDTV signals, plus VGA (640 x 480) through WUXGA (1900 x 1200) signals are accepted as valid inputs and outputs.

All inputs of the MX-5288 are processed at full bandwidth, using single-link 165MHz (4.95Gb/s) circuitry, delivering no compromised outputs on all paths. Like the 1T-MX-4355, the new MX-5288 also includes a switcher memory.

An RS-232, Ethernet and Infrared control supplement front-panel input/output selection and a rack-mount kit is included with the switcher. The MX-5288 also provides output independent, per-input EDID cloning support.