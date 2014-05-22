Turner Studios selects Pablo Rio

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Atlanta-based Turner Studios, a full-service production division of Turner Broadcasting System, Inc., has purchased a Pablo Rio high quality color and finishing system. The system will provide comprehensive post production and creative services to all of Turner's Entertainment Networks including TBS, TNT, TCM, Cartoon Network and Turner Sports. Turner Studios has also purchased a Neo Nano panel for enhanced color control.

Pablo Rio is Quantel's color and finishing system that provides workflow for 2D and S3D projects. Capable of handling 4K 60p in realtime, Pablo Rio runs on high-performance PC hardware and exploits Nvidia Maximus multi-GPU technology.