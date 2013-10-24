Turner Sports Features TrussCam in 2013 MLB Postseason Coverage

VAN NUYS, CALIF.— TBS used Pictorvision's "TrussCam" to provide a different vantage point for their recent Major League Baseball post-season coverage.



TrussCam features a camera mounted on a wireless trolley, which runs on a 200-foot track just outside the outfield wall. The gyro-stabilized camera provides 360-degree views of the action and stable close-up coverage all the way to home plate.



With the exception of a roaming handheld camera on the field and in the stands, baseball is primarily covered with static cameras, but the new gyro-stabilized TrussCam is just 7 feet above field level as it travels from one side of the outfield to the other.



TrussCam runs on standard truss, so no expensive custom tracks or rails are needed. Curves behind the outfield wall are no problem to install, and because the trolley is completely wireless, track lengths as long as a mile or more are possible. Additionally, the stabilized camera head compensates for imperfections where the pieces of truss are joined. With a battery life of 4 hours on average, runtime is ample to cover any standard game.



“The fact that TrussCam can run up to 30 MPH makes it the perfect rail system for sports coverage,” added Pictorvision President Tom Hallman.