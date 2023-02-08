TSL to Debut X-Connect Virtual Routing Control System at the 2023 NAB Show

TSL will showcase new control and audio monitoring solutions combine conventional and IP audio infrastructures while reducing complexity and cost at its booth at the 2023 NAB Show, April 15-19 in Las Vegas.

Debuting at the show is X-Connect, TSL’s new IP routing control system, which the company says is effectively a virtual router built on industry-standard hardware and protocols. Perfect for incremental upgrades, X-Connect uses vendor-agnostic NMOS, making it compatible across a wide range of existing devices—including TSL’s own Virtual Panels, for a totally-customizable installation.

Distributed and remote production are now commonplace alongside conventional production workflows. With audio sources arriving over an increasingly diverse range of sources, flexible and accurate confidence monitoring has never been more essential. TSL’s new MPA1-MIX-NET has a clear and easily understood control panel and a wide range of input formats, including ST2110-30, RAVENNA and AES67. A 1G AoIP connection provides up to 64 channels, with an additional 64 channels of MADI as an option.

“Our priority at TSL is to provide an affordable, scalable and sustainable approach to future workflows,” said Ian Godfrey, President of TSL. “We make IP and traditional technologies work together, employing modern techniques to maximise productivity and reduce complexity for operators.”

TSL will be in Booth C2416.