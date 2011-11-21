TSL provides audio routing and monitoring for BBC

As part of its move to MediaCityUK, in Salford Quays near Manchester, BBC Sport is standardizing on the new AVM-T-Mix audio management and monitoring unit from TSL. The initial order is for over 80 Touchmixes, given to each member of production staff including directors, production assistants, eEditors and VT Operators, for instant access to multiple audio sources. Touchmix also enables the operator to react to changes in incoming audio with control of mono, stereo and surround channel handling and the ability to balance listening levels. AVM-T-MIX will help to streamline the workflow of flagship BBC Sport productions such as Football Focus, Final Score and Match of the Day.

The AVM-T-MIX comprises a pair of 20 channel audio mixers with exclusive signal selection via the onboard router and a 'Solo' monitoring buss function similar to that of a large format digital audio mixing console. Snapshot memories for individual operators and dedicated productions can be stored, recalled and backed up via the front panel USB port to a memory stick.