TRT-TV adds sizzle to election coverage with Egripment crane package

Turkish broadcaster TRT-TV used the new Egripment encoded package for cranes during the coverage of the nation’s elections in June.

The TDT6 crane package and the 306 remote head were equipped with high resolution encoders. All pan and tilt data from the TDT6 crane arm and from the 306 remote head were transferred to the TDT tracking interface and combined with the lens data in such a way that all data could be used for the virtual functions of the broadcast.

Augmented reality functions require much higher resolution of the encoder than standard virtual use.

The data was then transferred via UDP to the rendering machine. Egripment and Orad partnered on the project. The TV set/studio was a combination of a classic virtual studio and augmented reality.

