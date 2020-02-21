Triveni Digital Previews ATSC 3.0 Compatibility at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—As the industry prepares for its transition to NextGen TV, Triveni Digital’s lineup of 2020 NAB Show products will highlight how they are ready to support the ATSC 3.0 standard.

To help with streaming ATSC 3.0 from the cloud, Triveni will showcase its software-based ATSC 3.0 broadcast gateway scheduler, the GuideBuilder XM ATSC 3.0 transport encoder. GuideBuilder XM is available as a software-as-a-service business model, includes support for the Secure Reliable Transport protocol and can be integrated with third-party systems.

Triveni has also updated a number of its StreamScope line of products for ATSC compatibility. The new StreamScope Enterprise platform allows broadcasters to manage a collection of quality assurance elements, view overall system status and launch problem solving sessions for detected faults. Enterprise can connect to StreamScope XM for ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams and StreamScope MT-60 Analyzer for ATSC 1.0 input analysis. Broadcasters can also view the status of ATSC 1.0 and 3.0 services in real time from the same dashboard, while custom dashboards are available as well.

The next-generation of the StreamScope XM Analyzer software application is also ready for its NAB Show debut, version 1.2, which receives, verifies and records ATSC 3.0 broadcast streams. The analyzer accepts inputs via ROUTE, MMTP, SLTP protocols or ATSC 3.0 OFDM. The new version features include rules-based monitoring, enterprise integration, advanced transcoding functionality and a user-friendly dashboard that speeds up quality-assurance operations in the NextGen TV environment. The XM Analzyer is also available as a combo unit with the StreamScope MPEG analyzer.

For all of its StreamScope product family, Triveni Digital has created a new modular, software-based architecture. The modular approach allows users to have core Analyzer, Monitor or Dashboard functions available on the same base hardware platform while also being able to add capabilities via software upgrades.

In addition to those, Triveni plans to show its new SkyScraper XM content distribution system for ATSC 3.0. The platform supports professional content distribution and Non Real Time distribution applications over ATSC 3.0, with optimized data delivery features over hybrid over-the-air and broadband delivery systems.

Rounding out Triveni’s offerings is its Transition Market DMA licensing model for ATSC 3.0 to help with the migration to NextGen TV. When broadcasters purchase Triveni ATSC 3.0 products, they get free licenses for corresponding ATSC 1.0 systems, including the right to reconfigure license instances.

Triveni Digital will be located at booth N1803 during the 2020 NAB Show, which runs from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.