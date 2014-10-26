Transvideo 5-inch OLED Monitor Has H.264 Recording

VERNEUIL-SUR-AVRE, FRANCE—StarliteHD is a 5-inch OLED monitor from Transvideo with advanced functionalities such as H.264 recording and playback, metadata reports on PDF, metadata extraction from Sony and ARRI camera (RED coming soon). Ruggedly constructed of avionics grade aluminum, the product features low weight (190grams) and low power consumption. StarliteHD accepts many accessories, a viewfinder adapter, several battery holders, sun hoods and more.