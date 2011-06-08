TotalPlay deploys ALMosaic as part of channel browsing system

Allegro DVT has announced Mexican triple-play provider TotalPlay has deployed its ALMosaic IP mosaic generator.

Using fiber to the home, TotalPlay delivers Internet, phone and TV to homes and offices throughout Mexico. ALMosaic provides TotalPlay with an HD channel browsing system. With integration of ALMosaic in TotalPlay middleware, the channel browsing system is seamlessly integrated with the TotalPlay set-top box user interface.

The deployment relies on some of the most advanced ALMosaic features, such as the proprietary Allegro DVT autonomous hot-sparing mechanism.