TMGTV chooses Digital Rapids C2 delivery software

Torstar Media Group Television (TMGTV) has selected the Digital Rapids C2 media and data delivery software to enable fast, reliable delivery of media files between TMGTV's facilities.

TMGTV has also standardized on Digital Rapids encoding systems to encode and transform content for broadcast server compatibility and new multiplatform applications.

TMGTV uses C2 to move content in its native file formats over an IP network between separate production and playout facilities located in neighboring cities. With the network also used for time-critical applications by newspaper reporters at TMGTV's parent company, C2's scheduling and rate control capabilities are also crucial for ensuring that TMGTV's large media transfers don't interfere with the bandwidth needed by other network users.

TMGTV also has standardized on Digital Rapids Stream encoding systems for capturing and transforming incoming and finished media.