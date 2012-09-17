Thomson Broadcast releases APS RF synthesizer

Thomson Broadcast has announced the APS RF synthesizer system for use with AM and DRM radio transmitters.

A first for Thomson, the system replaces the Thomson transmitter's RF synthesizer and includes an adaptive precorrection feature that automatically compensates for changing amplifier characteristics. APS enables broadcasters who send high-power signals to improve transmission quality, thereby increasing coverage in the area of reception and enabling them to broadcast higher data rates or higher audio bit rates.

APS helps the operator ensure that the broadcast chain is always tuned for optimum transmission by automatically compensating transmission limitations in the high-power stage of the amplifier system. It automatically adapts to changes in the transmission chain and readjusts each time the transmitter is starting the broadcast program. No manual tuning is required. In cases where different antennas are available, the transmitter will automatically compensate the difference and adjust the effect on the broadcasting transmitter.

Other important features of the new APS system include ripple compensation on the transmission bandwidth, which results in passband-ripple of less than 0.1dB; analog audio transmission improvement in terms of linearity and frequency response, resulting in an improved transmission chain; better digital audio transmission in terms of MER and spectral purity; short-term training modus using RF feedback signals; and fast signal processing for the test-signal and the correction filter system.