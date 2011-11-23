TF1 deploys Elemental Live to support live, catch-up content service for multiple platforms

TF1 Group, one of the largest private television networks in Europe, is using Elemental Technologies Elemental Live to support delivery of live and catch-up content for the multi-platform MyTF1 product. MyTF1 is accessible through mobile applications, IPTV services and multiple Web sites.

TF1 uses Elemental Live to create all of the content delivered through MyTF1 portals. Most recently, TF1 deployed Elemental Live for live event capture and delivery of complete Rugby World Cup matches to its online viewing audience in France.

To deliver Rugby World Cup matches, TF1 formatted an incoming SDI feed into separate outputs for six different service providers across France. Each service provider required outputs with unique settings for optimal playback through users’ set-top boxes. Elemental Live was able to prepare all the IPTV content to meet the streaming requirements of each ISP from a single platform.