Texas A&M’s 12th Man Productions Tackles IP Routing With EVS’ Cerebrum

COLLEGE STATION, Texas—I have been a broadcast engineer for Texas A&M Athletics’ 12th Man Productions since July 2017. With a full-time staff of 17 and more than 100 paid student workers, we are responsible for producing the majority of home ESPN broadcasts as well as all in-venue videoboard shows.

We produce approximately 120 events a year from simple three-camera shoots all the way to national-level broadcasts for ESPN. We often will have multiple events a week and sometimes multiple events a day. Because of this workload, we have to have a comprehensive broadcast control system.

2110 Routing

I am constantly seeking ways to enhance operational efficiency and streamline workflows. In my quest for an ST 2110 routing solution, I came across Cerebrum from EVS. I started evaluating the system in December 2021 and was pleasantly surprised by its extensive capabilities and extremely customizable interface.

One of the standout features of Cerebrum is its ability to provide whole system management from a single client application. This means that I no longer need to rely on multiple control applications for various functions, as nearly everything is conveniently accessible within Cerebrum. It simplifies the management of complex operations, making it easier for me to navigate and control different aspects of the production workflow.

During the evaluation period, I was particularly impressed with the system’s ability to quickly stand up an NMOS router. In just a matter of days, I was able to configure and integrate the router seamlessly into my existing infrastructure. This rapid implementation immediately had me hooked as we were beginning to integrate more and more ST 2110-native components, which was going to be crucial to our upcoming workflows.

Real-Time Monitoring

Another significant advantage of Cerebrum is its comprehensive device monitoring and reporting capabilities. The system enables me to keep a close eye on the health and performance of all connected devices in real time. By providing detailed insights into device statuses, errors, and alarms, Cerebrum allows me to identify and resolve issues promptly, minimizing downtime and maximizing operational efficiency. With the customization capabilities inherent in Cerebrum, I can build complex dashboards and event email alerting for specific thresholds and device metrics.

Cerebrum is highly customizable, allowing me to tailor it to my specific requirements. From the layout of the control interface to the selection and arrangement of controls, I can personalize the system to match my workflow preferences. This level of customization ensures that I have quick and easy access to the functionalities that matter most to me, boosting productivity and ease of use for our engineering staff.

Additionally, Cerebrum offers advanced scheduling capabilities, including the ability to create salvos. In addition to routing, salvos enable me to group and execute multiple device commands simultaneously, saving time and effort. Whether it’s triggering a series of actions for live production or automating routine tasks, the scheduling feature within Cerebrum is incredibly powerful and versatile.

My experience with Cerebrum has been overwhelmingly positive and I have found it to be an invaluable tool for streamlining my broadcasting operations. It is truly a system where your time and imagination are the limits. We were able to include some custom programming time in our initial purchase which allowed us to stand up an extremely functional and powerful foundation. Since then, we have expanded and developed our own interfaces, creating even greater efficiencies and capacity. I am truly excited to continue to grow our use and make our lives easier along the way.

